Deadline for Fayette County property taxes extended

FAYETTE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The deadline to pay 2019 Fayette County property taxes has been extended.
According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the deadline has been extended to May 15.
The sheriff's office says they will also have extended hours until 7 p.m. on May 15 to collect any unpaid property tax bills.
Bills can be paid online at https://t.co/GWLDRV3uhW. If you do not have your bill information or account number, you can call our Property Tax division at (859) 252-1771. The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff is located at 150 North Limestone, Suite 265. pic.twitter.com/C8CvFdyNYM— Fayette Sheriff KY (@fayettesheriff1) April 27, 2020