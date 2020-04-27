Deadline for Fayette County property taxes extended

(Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office via Twitter)
By  | 
Posted:

FAYETTE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The deadline to pay 2019 Fayette County property taxes has been extended.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the deadline has been extended to May 15.

The sheriff's office says they will also have extended hours until 7 p.m. on May 15 to collect any unpaid property tax bills.


 