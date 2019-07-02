Deadly crash closes Madison County highway

State police are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky 52 (Irvine Road), just east of Bybee, near the Estill County line.

Troopers say one car was turning into a driveway, when it was hit by another car on the passenger side. The passenger of the car that was hit was killed.

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to UK Hospital. We do not know the condition of that person.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.