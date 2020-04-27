Deadly crash involving ambulance in Louisville

One person died after an SUV and an ambulance crashed and overturned.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. An investigation showed the driver of a Ford SUV was going south on Preston Street and hit the passenger side of the ambulance that was going westbound on Broadway, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Both vehicles overturned.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.

Three EMS workers were on the ambulance and were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

There was not a patient in the ambulance and the ambulance was not on a run at the time of the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.