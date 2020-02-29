Deadly fight leads to murder charge in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – An investigation is underway after a deadly fight in Clay County.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Highway 149 on a report that a fight had broken out.
When investigators arrived, they say they found a man dead. Deputies say the victim had experienced severe trauma.
Another man, 26-year-old David Taylor, was reportedly covered in blood.
Taylor was arrested and charged with murder.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.