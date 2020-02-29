Deadly fight leads to murder charge in Clay County

An investigation is underway after a deadly fight in Clay County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Highway 149 on a report that a fight had broken out.

When investigators arrived, they say they found a man dead. Deputies say the victim had experienced severe trauma.

Another man, 26-year-old David Taylor, was reportedly covered in blood.

Taylor was arrested and charged with murder.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

