Deadly shooting in Pike County prompts murder investigation

A murder investigation is underway in South Williamson after a deadly shooting Saturday evening.

Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene and say they found one person shot in the city park area near the flood wall.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Details remain scarce in the investigation. WKYT will update this story as additional information becomes available.

