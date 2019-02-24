Death confirmed as tornado hits Mississippi city

The Latest on severe weekend weather in the South (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Officials in eastern Mississippi say at least one person has died after a weekend tornado struck the community.

The mayor's office in Columbus, Mississippi, confirmed the death Sunday in a statement on Facebook, citing information from Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant.

The statement said 41-year-old Ashley Glynell Pounds of Tupelo was with three other people in a building that collapsed in the storm Saturday evening. It said Pounds was taken to a hospital and died in surgery. The statement gave no information on the condition of the others in the building.

The tornado smashed into a commercial district in the small Mississippi city, shattering businesses as severe storms raked the South on a weekend of drenching rains and a rising flood threat.

12:01 a.m.

The tornado that shattered businesses the east Mississippi city was confirmed on radar, said meteorologist Anna Wolverton with the National Weather Service in Jackson. She told The Associated Press that experts would be headed Sunday to the city of about 23,000 people to gauge the tornado's intensity.

Elsewhere around the South, homes, highways, and bridges have been flooded or put out of commission by the heavy rains. News outlets report that water rescues have been performed in some Middle Tennessee counties. Flash flood warnings and watches remained in place throughout the South.

