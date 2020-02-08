Investigation underway after 2 women, animals found dead in Henderson home

Officers with the Henderson Police Department are investigating after they say they found two women dead at a home.

According to television station WFIE, Jennifer Glunt and Robin Glunt were found dead at a home on Jackson Street.

The Henderson County coroner has confirmed the deaths involve a shooting. He has not released details about whether both victims were shot at this time.

Animal control officials also say four dead dogs and a dead cat were removed from the home.

Henderson Police have not yet released details on a possible suspect.

WKYT is tracking this case and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.