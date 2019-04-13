Death investigation underway after Kentucky toddler dies at hospital

Kentucky State Police confirm a toddler has died in Knox County.

Troopers tell WKYT they were first called out to a home on Wilton School Road in Woodbine around 5:50 p.m. Saturday night after a call from dispatch about a child found in a pond.

KSP says the two-year-old was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where they were pronounced dead.

No word yet on exactly what happened.

KSP Troopers and Detectives from Post 10 are on the scene to begin an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.