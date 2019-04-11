Death investigation underway after decomposing body found in Kentucky home

A death investigation began early Thursday afternoon after a man was found dead at an Anderson County home.

The man was found at a home on Bell Street just after noon, according to the Anderson County Coroner. The man’s body was said to have been in a decomposing state.

The coroner said the man’s body would be taken to Frankfort where it will undergo an autopsy. The coroner will attempt to identify the man from his fingerprints and dental records.

An investigation into the cause of the man’s death is still ongoing.

