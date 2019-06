Lexington police and the Fayette County Coroner's Office are at the scene of Buds Gun Shop Friday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded to Buds Gun Shop in Lexington (Photo: WKYT)

Emergency crews responded to the store on Industry Road before 4 p.m. Friday. The coroner's vehicle arrived minutes later.

Police at the scene are not suspecting foul play.

The store sells firearms, ammunition and accessories. It also has an indoor shooting range.