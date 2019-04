Detectives with the Frankfort Police Department are investigating a death after a man was found deceased Friday evening.

Officers say they were called out for a well-being check on Owenton Avenue around 10:40 p.m. When they arrived, police say they found a man on the ground unresponsive.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Phillip J. Hellard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (502) 875-8582.