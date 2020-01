Lexington police are working with the Fayette County Coroner's Office as they investigate a man's death.

The man was found around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in a woodline off Sir Barton Way near the gas station in front of Walmart.

An officer on scene told WKYT that foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death remains unclear.

Lexington police said the area is a popular place for the homeless to set up camps.