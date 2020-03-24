Death of inmate at Fayette County Detention Center under investigation

The death of an inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center is under investigation.

According to the press release, 39-year-old MacFarland Childers was found unresponsive in his cell around 9 Monday night by jail staff.

Medical staff at the jail determined Childers need to transferred to the hospital.

The hospital pronounced Childers dead just before 10 p.m.

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are now investigating his death.

We're told Childers was arrested Monday for failing to appear on charges of theft and contempt of court out of McCracken County.