KSP: Suspect in pregnant Whitley County mother's homicide in custody

The case of a pregnant Whitley County mother who was shot to death is now considered a murder investigation.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Lloyd Cochran said Daniel Nantz is the primary suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, Geri Johnson.

Johnson was shot Saturday. State police her boyfriend drove her to Baptist Health Corbin Hospital where she died the same day.

Her baby, Amelia, was delivered and rushed to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical condition. Amelia died days later from a lack of oxygen and blood to the brain.

Trooper Cochran said Nantz was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities in an unrelated case.

Nantz has not been charged in connection with the death of Johnson or her baby. State police said evidence will be presented to a grand jury.

