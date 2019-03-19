Deaths of two near Lake Reba in Madison County ruled accidental

The Madison County Coroner's Office has ruled the deaths of two people in the area of Lake Reba accidental.

The coroner's office says weather conditions were a contributing factor in the unrelated deaths of Amanda Bailey of Winchester and Sinclair Johnson of Richmond.

Bailey's body was found on a farm near the lake after last being known to be with her ex-boyfriend in early February.

Johnson was a suspect in a theft case in mid-Februrary. Police tried to capture him, but he was able to escape. His body was found later in the week near the lake as well.

Weather conditions were frigid in central Kentucky during the times of their disappearances.