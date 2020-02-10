Deaths on Kentucky highways up in 2019

Kentucky transportation officials say highway deaths increased in 2019.

Preliminary numbers show that there were 734 deaths on Kentucky roads in 2019, up from 724 in 2018.

Officials say the State Office of Highway Safety is increasing programs to encourage safe driving, like the 'Buckle Up Phone Down' campaign, law enforcement blitzes, and free-ride sharing promotions during the holidays

So far in 2020, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 56 roadway deaths, down 17 compared to the same time last year.