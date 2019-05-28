Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

Seasoned mountaineers say Nepal's reluctance to limit the number of permits it issues to climb Mount Everest has caused dangerous overcrowding and contributed to a high death toll.

Mount Everest | Photo Source: shrimpo1967 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

Eleven people have died on the mountain this year, the highest number since 2015. The government has also issued its highest-ever number of permits, 381.

Most of the deaths are attributed to altitude sickness.

Once only accessible to well-heeled elite mountaineers, Nepal's booming climbing market has driven down the cost of an expedition, opening Everest up to hobbyists and adventure-seekers. They are required to have a doctors' certificate that they are physically fit, but not to prove their stamina at such extreme heights.

Experienced climbers say they endanger the entire enterprise.

