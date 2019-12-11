Debate on Trump impeachment articles begins in House

Now that House Democrats have laid out impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, the debate officially begins.

The House unveiled impeachment articles against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. They will debate the articles on Wednesday. (Source: CNN)

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee will begin discussing and amending the articles of impeachment. The meeting will be held on camera.

The two impeachment articles on the table are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. There’s no word on how long the debate will last.

After that, the committee will take a final vote.

If approved, the full House would also need to vote on the impeachment articles before it would move over to the Senate for a trial.

Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and also obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate in the House investigation.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.