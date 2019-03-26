Deceased Bath County dog found to have skunk variant rabies

Health officials are alerting the public about a rabies case involving a deceased Bath County dog.

The Gateway District Health Department announced the rabies was of skunk variant.

The department encourages pet owners to get their animals vaccinated to prevent the spread of infection. This is mating season for many animals, which means there could be an increased number of cases.

Kentucky Wildlife Center director Sam Opp said skunks are probably the second most common carrier of rabies.

You should contact your local health department if you encounter an animal acting strangely.