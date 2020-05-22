Deck out your Wildcat Den with Rupp Arena memorabilia at upcoming auction

An online auction of surplus equipment, furniture, and miscellaneous items used by Central Bank Center (formerly Lexington Center) and Rupp Arena will be held on May 24 through June 2.

The auction will include miscellaneous items and equipment, including 26 vintage Rupp Arena turnstiles, over 100 dining tables and 300 dining chairs, commercial kitchen, and concessions equipment, including 6 walk-in freezers and oven warmers, office furniture and holiday decorations.

Online auction bidding opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 24th, and the auction will begin to close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd.

To see a complete inventory of auction items, register to bid and view terms and conditions, visit www.noelauctioneers.hibid.com.

All bids will require a credit card deposit and final payment by cash, check or credit card will be accepted. The successful bidder will be required to remove all purchased items and pay the balance of the bid by June 3, 2020.

