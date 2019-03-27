Decomposed body found in Harrison County

Harrison County authorities say a body was found on an island in the middle of the south fork of the Licking River.

Two fishermen found the body Wednesday, and crews are still working to retrieve the body.

Crews haven't identified the body, but they have reached out to the family of Kelly Hudgins to let them know about the discovery. Hudgins disappeared in November 2018, and crews have searched the area for him.

