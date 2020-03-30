Decreased air travel, decreased weather observations

The airplanes you see flying overhead aren't just transporting passengers and cargo. They are collecting weather observations too, such as temperature and wind direction. With a sharp reduction in air travel, there is a sharp reduction in these weather observations as well.

"So as of right now the GFS, the American model, has lost about a third of its aircraft observations this month compared to late February," Mark Jarvis, Senior forecaster NWS Louisville, said.

These observations are beneficial to getting short term forecast models up and running.

"About one third of the obs that go into a model to hot start it and get it going are aircraft based. So that does, that can result in some forecast accuracy decrease, especially in the short term," Jarvis said. "12 to 36 hours you might see that in some situations. Not all."

While the airplane observations may be lacking, we still have the GOES satellites, National Weather Service weather balloon launches, and more to give us insight into the current state of the atmosphere.

"We have about 90-100 sites that launch balloons twice a day. Usually at 8am and 8pm, so those are going up. But on severe weather days we can launch balloons every 6 hours if need be," Jarvis said. "So, there's still plenty of data flying into the models even with the reduction in aircraft data."

Which means there are plenty of resources for us to give you an accurate forecast.