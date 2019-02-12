Source: Defensive coordinator Matt House to leave Kentucky for Kansas City Chiefs

The University of Kentucky will be searching for a new defensive coordinator after all, according to reports.

WKYT's Dave Baker has confirmed previous media reports that defensive coordinator Matt House will become the linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. The story was first reported by Kentucky Sports Radio.

UK is expected to make an announcement on House.

This comes after days of negotiations where it appeared Kentucky was going to retain House as defensive coordinator.

The Chiefs made a change at defensive coordinator after the 2018-19 season, as the team's high-powered offense was sometimes offset by its defense which ranked near the bottom of the NFL. The team hired Steve Spagnuolo in January. House worked under Spagnuolo as an assistant with the St. Louis Rams.

Kentucky had one of the top defenses in the country in 2018.