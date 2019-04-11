Dem. lawmaker compares governor's office sickout subpoenas to actions of Hitler, Stalin

One Democratic lawmaker is comparing the Gov. Matt Bevin's administration to various dictators after subpoenas were issued to several school districts where teachers held sickouts.

Rep. Dean Schamore, D - Hardinsburg, tweeted Thursday saying dictators including Kim Jong-un, Benito Mussolini, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi and Adolf Hitler summoned lists of people who protested against their agenda, comparing it to the Bevin administration's actions Wednesday.

In March, teachers from several districts called out sick multiple times in order to rally in Frankfort while education-related legislation was being considered. Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties all received subpoenas requesting records from last month’s teacher sickouts.

Bevin said Wednesday on WHAS Radio when asked about the subpoenas that taxpayers should be concerned about teachers using sick days to protest in Frankfort, and teachers should instead use personal days instead of breaking the law.

The governor said he didn't believe teachers who participated in sickouts should be fired unless their superintendents found a reason that merits termination.