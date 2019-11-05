AP: Race between Bevin and Beshear 'too close to call' as Democrats claim victory

Democrats are claiming victory for Andy Beshear over political rival and Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in the Kentucky governor's race, as the Associated Press still says it is still too close to call.

Photo: usbotschaftberlin/Photo: Commonwealth of Kentucky (MGN)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear had a lead of less than a percent over Bevin. Bevin didn't concede when taking the stage.

There is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky, but Bevin can request a recanvassing of results to see if votes were added correctly. He would also need to seek and win a court approval for a recount.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, was able to win many counties that Bevin secured in 2015 including Scott and Madison counties in the Bluegrass region. He was also able to outperform 2015 Democratic nominee Jack Conway in a large number of Kentucky counties.

The Democrats' claimed victory comes after months of intense campaigning where the two candidates had heated debates over many issues impacting Kentuckians including healthcare, education and the opioid crisis.

Bevin had several high-profile visits leading up to the election, including President Donald Trump on Monday in Lexington. The visits from prominent national Republicans weren't enough to help boost his numbers. While President Trump remains popular in Kentucky, frequent attempts by Bevin to tie himself to the President weren't enough to prevail with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Beshear, who was often Bevin's political nemesis as attorney general, will now have Republican Daniel Cameron to work with in his former office.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.