Democrat Buttigieg used marijuana 'a handful of times'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says he's used marijuana "a handful of times a long time ago."

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg is headed for Clinton & Davenport on Tuesday, September 24th. Photo provided by MGN, Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0.

Buttigieg disclosed the use Wednesday while touring a legal pot dispensary in suburban Las Vegas. He did not offer further details.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana said it's time for the U.S. to legalize marijuana and expunge marijuana convictions that have disproportionately affected minorities and ruined lives.

Buttigieg says people still have an image of the marijuana industry based on outdated stereotypes. He compared the tidy dispensary he toured to an Apple store.