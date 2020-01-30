Democrat seeks to fight Kentucky GOP transgender bills

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky are sponsoring three bills affecting the transgender community.

News outlets report Democrat candidate Ramona Thomas plans to fight the legislation if elected to the statehouse.

Thomas began transitioning in 2017. She believes the bills are a result of a lack of LGBT people in state government.

One bill would prohibit students from using public restrooms that don't align with their “biological gender.”

Another would make it a felony for doctors to provide gender-altering medications to minors.

The third would require students to play sports based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.