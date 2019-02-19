Democratic 2020 hopefuls court party's famous freshmen

Democrats hoping to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020 are courting support from the party's famous freshmen.

The furious pursuit of the congressional newcomers is a sign of the energy the freshmen bring to a party looking for a new generation of leaders, direction and know-how. But there is risk, too, for the belles of the early Democratic primary ball.

The new lawmakers receiving the most attention are New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and those from early voting states such as New Hampshire, South Carolina and Iowa. They're being pursued by virtually all of the White House hopefuls, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker.

The courtship is taking the form of emails, visits and phone calls, but few if any explicit requests for commitments of support.

