Democratic presidential hopeful, Bernie Sanders, holds rally in Louisville

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has traveled to Mitch McConnell's home state to brand the Senate Republican leader as an obstructionist for blocking Democratic efforts to reduce gun violence, bolster election security and raise the federal minimum wage.

Sanders used a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday to challenge McConnell to "have the guts" to debate those bills.

Sanders also made a pitch for his version of the Green New Deal while speaking in coal-producing Kentucky.

In lashing out at McConnell, the Vermont senator took aim at the second biggest target for national Democrats, behind President Donald Trump.

McConnell has attached himself to Trump in positioning himself for his 2020 reelection bid. The longtime senator has vowed to bury the House Democrats' agenda.

The Vermont Senator also told striking telecommunications workers in Kentucky that they're an example for workers across the country by standing up to their company.

Before the rally, Sanders spoke to striking AT&T workers. They're part of a walkout in the Southeast after their union accused management of "unfair labor practices" during negotiations for a new contract. AT&T disputes that charge and says it's prepared to bargain with union leaders on "a new, improved contract."

Sanders told union members that workers nationwide need to "stand up and tell corporate America, 'enough is enough.'"

He says corporations need to reinvest in America and stop sending jobs abroad.