Democrats delve into Louisville unrest during Senate forum

Democrat Amy McGrath has continued her attacks against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during a Democratic Senate debate.

Two of her leading primary opponents in Kentucky played up their differences with her during the televised debate Monday night.

The forum, featuring McGrath, Charles Booker and Mike Broihier, came about three weeks before the state’s primary. They are among a handful of Democrats running for their party’s nomination in the June 23 primary to challenge McConnell.

The candidates also spoke about the waves of protests that hit Louisville since last week and their health care proposals during the coronavirus pandemic.

