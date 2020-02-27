Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms

The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during First in the South Dinner, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden’s strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place.

But it’s also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests.

About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.

Sanders and the rest of the 2020 field are beginning a new blitz into Texas ahead of Super Tuesday.

Only California has more delegates at stake next week than the Lone Star State.

That’s putting the nation’s biggest conservative state in a rare position to have a big say in who Democrats put up against President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders barnstormed Texas over the weekend looking to cement his front-runner status following a big win in Nevada.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are also coming back to Texas later this week.

Democrats are increasingly anxious about Sanders and the damage they feel the party’s presidential front-runner could do to their prospects of retaining House control.

There are also growing questions about what, if anything, Speaker Nancy Pelosi should do about it.

Sanders has been the big winner in Democrats’ initial presidential contests.

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist could be heading toward more victories within the next week.

Many of the seats Democrats won in the 2018 elections as they built a House majority are from moderate swing districts where lawmakers fear voters would rebel if the party nominates Sanders to head the ticket in November.

