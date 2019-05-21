Democrats nominate Conway for ag commissioner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Scott County farmer Robert Conway has won the Democratic nomination for agriculture commissioner.
Conway is an eighth-generation Kentucky farmer who touted his experience managing multimillion-dollar budgets and hundreds of workers as a transportation executive. He said he wants to help farmers diversify, including with the production and cultivation of hemp and medical marijuana.
He beat Glasgow farmer Joe Trigg in early totals Tuesday night.
Conway will face the Republican nominee in the November general election.