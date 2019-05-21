Democrats nominate Michael Bowman for Kentucky treasurer

Banker Michael Bowman of Louisville has won the Democratic nomination for the office of treasurer.

Bowman touted his experience as a bank officer managing a multi-million dollar financial portfolio and his work with local government. He promised to bring a fresh perspective to the office and ensure the proper management of public money.

He beat business owner Josh Mers in early totals Tuesday night.

Bowman will face incumbent Republican Treasurer Allison Ball in the November general election.

