Demonstrations continue in downtown Lexington

Protesters gathered in downtown Lexington during much of Saturday, calling for an end to racial injustices and police brutality.

A steady crowd protested downtown, beginning with a demonstration at Triangle Park that began Saturday morning.

As the afternoon and evening progressed, protesters spilled out onto the streets, marching up and down Main Street for hours.

At one point, demonstrators kneeled in an intersection, chanting “Don’t Shoot.”

As of 11:45 p.m., protesters have been keeping their demonstration peaceful.

Several protesters tell WKYT they hadn’t planned on going to a rally today. One woman said she was driving through downtown when she saw the signs and felt compelled to join.

“I see myself in these people that are being killed by the police, and I know it’s not just my voice that matters,” said Chantee Jordan. “It’s all of our voices that matter, and ultimately all lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

Several protesters told WKYT they plan to pick their signs back up again for additional demonstrations tomorrow.