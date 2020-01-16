Deputies: 17-year-old missing in Franklin County

Officials in Franklin County are looking for a missing teenage girl.

They say 17-year-old Haylee Marie Martin has been missing since last weekend.

Deputies say they believe Martin broke up with her boyfriend on Saturday and was very depressed. They think she left her home on Salyers Lane late Sunday or early Monday.

State troopers searched the area by air on Monday, and deputies say they also searched the woods near the home and did not find anything.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Frankfort/Franklin County dispatch at (502) 875-8583.