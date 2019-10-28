Deputies: 2 shot, 1 killed in Pulaski County domestic dispute

Updated: Mon 12:36 PM, Oct 28, 2019

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski County deputies are conducting a death investigation after they found two people shot at a home in Eubank.

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Eubank. (Phil Pendleton/WKYT)

Sheriff Greg Speck says deputies responded to Old Cuba Road Sunday afternoon after receiving a call of a person having respiratory difficulties. When they arrived, they found a man and woman shot.

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office pronounced the woman dead at the scene, while the man was airlifted to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shootings stemmed from a possible domestic dispute. They don't believe there is a danger to the public, but deputies haven't said who fired shots. Authorities are withholding the names of the victims until family members are notified.

The case remains under investigation.

 
