Deputies: $50K worth of equipment stolen from Pulaski County lawn care business

A Pulaski County lawn care business owner said he has lost all his equipment after a Monday break-in.

Tyler Marcum of Marcum's Lawn Care would be mowing Tuesday, but he said the equipment he stores at a unit north of Somerset was taken.

The thieves appeared to have cut a lock on the large garage door before taking the equipment, which is valued at $50,000.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Marcum said he is looking to replace the mowers so he can get back to work, and he does have insurance to cover some of the losses.