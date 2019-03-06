Deputies: 6 arrested in connection to Wayne Co. burglaries

Wayne County Sheriff's deputies arrested six people Wednesday in connection to four home burglaries that occurred at the beginning of February.

A month-long investigation led to the arrest of five juveniles and one adult in connection to the burglaries.

Four residences in the Conley Bottom area of Wayne County were burglarized on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say $12,500 in damages were done to the homes.

Janet Cann of Monticello, the only adult arrested, is charged with six counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Two juveniles are charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary. One juvenile is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary. Another is charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary.

One juvenile is charged with one count of second-degree burglary.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing.