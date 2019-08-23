Deputies: 6-year-old found playing alone; intoxicated mother eating at Cheddar’s

A six-year-old boy was turned over to his father after a neighbor found him playing alone outside and his mother couldn’t be found.

Deputies say they were called to Castle Village Drive just before 9 p.m. after a man reported finding the child outside his apartment. The man told investigators the child was being watched by a woman in a separate apartment, but when authorities went there, the woman told them that the boy had come over to play and then left. Further, the woman told deputies the child had stayed with her on a previous night and never checked with his mother.

At around 9:20 p.m., however, the mother, identified as 31-year-old Sasha McHone, contacted deputies and said she was on her way home. When she arrived at around 10:15 p.m., she reportedly told investigators that she had been with her boyfriend, eating at Cheddar’s. She also told deputies she had left around 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, McHone told authorities she had never spoken to anyone about taking care of the boy while she was away. Social services were called and the child was placed with his father.

Deputies received consent to enter McHone’s home, where they say they found several baggies of white powder, along with drug paraphernalia, around the home, many within easy reach of the child.

Investigators also performed a field sobriety test on McHone, which she was unable to pass. She reportedly admitted to deputies that she smoked methamphetamine and marijuana.

McHone was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center where she is charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

