Deputies: Child roams as Laurel County caregiver passes out in parking lot

Laurel County deputies say a man is behind bars after a small child was found wandering in a parking lot while he was passed out in a car.

Deputies responded to South Laurel Middle School after a caller said she noticed the 4-year-old child walking round in the parking lot. The child directed the woman to the location of the vehicle, and she said she saw 31-year-old Bradley Askvig passed out in the driver seat.

An arrest report states the woman woke Askvig up, and he was slurring his speech and had red glossy eyes. Askvig also smelled like alcohol.

Deputies learned Askvig also brought a teenage girl to the school.

Askvig was arrested and charged with public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.