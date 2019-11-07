Deputies: Child left with non-compliant sex offender in Knox County

Whitley F. Lawson (left) is charged after deputies say she left her child with Michael Dale Campbell (right), who is an unregistered sex offender. (Knox County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother is facing charges in Knox County after deputies say she left her 7-year-old daughter with a non-compliant sex offender.

Whitney F. Lawson was arrested on Oct. 29 on two bench warrants.

The next day, deputies learned that 28-year-old Lawson left her daughter with Michael Dale Campbell.

Deputies found 35-year-old Campbell with the child in the Knox County Detention Center's parking lot.

Deputies confirmed he was not registered as a sex offender. He was arrested and charged for not registering.

Lawson has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputies contacted the Department of Child Based Services, and the child was released to a family member.

 
