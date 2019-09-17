Deputies: Couple arrested after 4 children found in horrible living conditions

Authorities in Laurel County have arrested a couple after deputies found four small children were living in horrible conditions.

Deputies responded to a home on David Hibbits Lane just west of London to assist a constable with a writ of possession. When the deputies arrived, they discovered the substandard conditions.

The sheriff's office released photos of the home, which show trash and spoiled food throughout nearly every room.

Four children ages 2 - 12 were living inside the home at the time. Social services took custody of the children.

Christopher Bowling, 39, and Brandy Bowling, 34, were arrested and charged with four counts of criminal abuse. They were placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.