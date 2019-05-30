Deputies: Woman dies after losing control of vehicle on Mercer County road

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash where wet roads may have played a role.

Capt. Scott Elder says the crash happened just past the intersection of Perryville Road and Rose Lane.

The crash happened when a driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle. This caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a utility pole.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and the coroner's office pronounced the woman dead. Authorities are still trying to notify family members of the woman, who is from Boyle County.