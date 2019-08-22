Deputies: Eastern Kentucky man tries to kill wife by drowning her

Joshua Napier is accused of trying to drown his wife. (Leslie County Detention Center)
HYDEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in one eastern Kentucky county say a husband is behind bars after he attempted to drown his wife in a swimming pool.

WYMT reports Leslie County deputies arrested 36-year-old Joshua Napier and charged him with attempted murder and first-degree assault after they received a call that he was holding a woman underwater at a home in Hyden.

Deputies found the woman unconscious in a crawl space when they arrived, and she was taken to the hospital.

Napier remains in the Leslie County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

 
