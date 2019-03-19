Deputies: Franklin County man fires shots before engaging in standoff

Franklin County authorities say they had to take cover as a dispute between two people led to shots being fired.

An arrest report says deputies responded to a home on Adams Lane after learning about a verbal altercation between family members Monday night. When two deputies walked around the trailer they heard several gunshots and ran for cover.

They noticed a man, later identified as 36-year-old William Bryant, yelling at a woman. Deputies told the woman to get away from the scene while asking Bryant to drop his weapon. He would instead run into a wooded area out of the deputies' sights.

Backup arrived at the scene including Frankfort police's SWAT team. Bryant would eventually run back into the trailer to continue the standoff. The team began using pepper spray inside the home to force Bryant to surrender peacefully.

Bryant is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and menacing. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.