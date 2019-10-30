Deputies: Georgetown man slams vehicle into fence of ex-girlfriend's school

Authorities in one Kentucky county say a Georgetown man is facing several charges after he drove through the fence surrounding a school where his ex-girlfriend attended.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Red Bird Mission Tuesday morning after receiving a complaint about a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived at the scene, they determined 18-year-old Camree Huff of Georgetown drove through the school's fence and hit a tree stump.

Huff would run away, but he was found at a nearby home and placed under arrest.

Deputies determined Huff was there because he was upset that his girlfriend recently broke up with him.

Huff is charged with wanton endangerment, menacing, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to have a registration plate or insurance. He was placed in the Clay County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.