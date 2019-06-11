Deputies: Georgetown man steals trailer because 'he needed to haul something'

Scott County deputies say a man was arrested after they found two stolen trailers at his home.

An arrest report state deputies responded to a home where a trailer was taken from on May 28. The person who owned the trailer said he was storing it at his sister's place when it was taken.

Deputies said they had received other stolen trailer reports in the same area, and they received tips leading them to where two of the trailers were.

When authorities arrived at the home of 58-year-old George Griffith Jr.'s home where they spotted two stolen trailers, including the one reported stolen on May 28. Griffith would tell authorities he took the trailer because he needed to haul something.

Griffith was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He remains in the Scott County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.