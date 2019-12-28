Deputies: Henderson Co. woman charged with arson, claims she set fire to fix ‘mold problem’

A Henderson County woman has been charged with arson after reportedly setting her boyfriend’s house on fire.

According to television station WFIE, the fire happened Thursday night on HWY 41, near the Robards community.

911 dispatchers received a report of the fire, and say the caller told them 29-year-old Kyndra Wilkerson-Scott had sent pictures of the fire to her boyfriend.

Firefighters say they had to get past barricaded doors in order to enter the home and extinguish the fire.

Wilkerson-Scott was later found by authorities hiding in the woods behind her boyfriend's home.

Deputies say she told them she had set the fire in order to fix a mold problem in the home. She was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the incident.

