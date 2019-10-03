Deputies: Homeowner detains suspect in Laurel Co. burglary

Deputies didn’t have difficulty finding the suspect in a burglary at a home Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home on North Laurel Road just after 4 a.m. on a complaint of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 26-year-old Angel Alcazar, who was being detained by the homeowner.

When deputies began investigating what happened, they determined that Alcazar had entered the home, but was confronted by the homeowner, who was able to coax Alcazar outside and then detain him until authorities arrived.

Deputies say Alcazar was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He reportedly told investigators he went in the home to try and find a ride back to a motel in downtown London where he was saying.

Alcazar was charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, menacing, and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

