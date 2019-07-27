Deputies: Intoxicated driver found with meth, unsheathed hatchet had 2 children in vehicle

A Bell County man, his wife, and a third person are behind bars after a traffic stop Friday night revealed drugs, a weapon, and two children in the vehicle.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped 49-year-old Johnny Smith along Cannon Creek Lake Hill Road at about 10:20 p.m., after observing Smith driving erratically at a high speed. Deputies say Smith’s vehicle also had a broken tail lamp, and the front windshield was busted. Smith reportedly was traveling around blind curves and steep grades on the wrong side of the toad, disregarding the possibility of oncoming traffic.

Once stopped, deputies say Smith exhibited behavior consistent with being intoxicated. He also reportedly had a large, unsheathed hatchet sitting on the center console in plain view.

After receiving consent for a search, deputies found a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine, along with five tablets believed to contain hydrocodone on Smith. Smith was then given a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Smith reportedly told deputies he had recently purchased meth and used it, along with taking three to four hydrocodone.

Also in the vehicle was Smith’s wife, 38-year-old Pircilla Ann Smith, and 37-year-old Sabrina Jordan, both who had outstanding bench warrants. Smith’s two children were also in the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Family members of the children came to the scene to take custody of them.

When the vehicle was searched, additional methamphetamine was found under the driver’s seat floor board.

All three were arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center. Johnny Smith faces multiple possession charges, as well as several moving violations. Pircilla Smith and Sabrina Jordan were charged with bench warrants.